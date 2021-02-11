



Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kepa Arrizabalaga will be in goal in tonight’s FA Cup clash against Barnsley.

Tuchel has maintained an unbeaten run since taking over the managerial job from Frank Lampard.

Kepa has been in limbo with a huge fee and wages putting off rival clubs to buy him and end his misery – while Chelsea brought in Edouard Mendy to replace him.

However, Tuchel believes the Spanish goalkeeper will be giving the chance to prove his mettle.

“From outside we had a view on his situation and some difficulties on the sporting side.





“Maybe the circumstances of his transfer are a little bit on his shoulders. That was the impression from outside.

“From inside, I see an open personality. A hard working guy with a lot of quality. He deserves to be here.

“The good thing for him is that we start new, that this is a new start for him because I don’t have a history with him.

“He does everything to impress in training and this is the only thing he could do.

“It is a special position, it has its own rules. If you make mistakes, everybody sees it, talks about it so you need a lot of mental strength and quality.

“Kepa gets the chance tomorrow and I hope he can show what he shows in training.”