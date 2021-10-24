Chelsea boss issues update on Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner

Chelsea rampaged past Norwich courtesy of seven goals from English players, including a hat-trick from Mason Mount.

Opening the scoring in the seventh minute with a smart finish from outside the area, Mount added a second when he fired a penalty past Tim Krul at the second time of asking.

The Norwich stopper saved the first attempt, but it was required to be retaken after the Canaries ‘keeper was adjudged to have been off his line when the ball was struck, therefore gaining an unfair advantage, despite the Blues already 5-0 up.

As the East Anglian outfit continued to fall apart, there was just time for Mount to tap in a third, and Chelsea’s seventh of the afternoon, after Ruben Loftus-Cheek squared the ball to him six yards out.

Heading into the encounter, there were some concerns about where the goals would come from for Chelsea. Both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner limped out of their Champions League clash with Malmo and were subsequently ruled out of the Norwich tie.

Tougher tests will come, but how long will the Chelsea pair be out for? Thomas Tuchel provided an update on the situation, revealing:

“There’s no big news. They will be out of Southampton too but from there we will see. They are both having treatment and feeling positive.”

While there is no proper timescale on their recovery barring the fact they will miss Southampton, Chelsea will be hoping to have both backs as soon as possible. With the newfound goalscorers, however, they may not miss them too much against the Saints.