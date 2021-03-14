



Thomas Tuchel has come up with a clever ‘secret’ trick to fool the opponents of Chelsea.

The German tells players to use code words when they attack so that his men know where to run when they are going forward — and who to aim for.

It is a system that includes a group of these key ‘triggers’ to let Blues stars know what side they will go down, whether the ball is put in high or low, and even if it is long or short.

Tuchel is unbeaten in 12 games as Chelsea’s boss.

Opponents are in the dark as they try to work out what is coming next.

So far, this has been a major asset and one baffled rival told me: “You have no idea what’s going on but they know exactly what they are doing.





“It just makes the attacks quicker and more deadly because sometimes a guy passing does not even have to look up to know where the runner will be.

“They use different words all the time too, so you can’t even work it out during the game.”

Tuchel is also said to be a ‘very loud’ manager in the dressing room, according to former Borussia Dortmund striker Adrian Ramos.

He will be hoping his unique methods will deliver the Premier League title next season having insisted his team can win it.

Chelsea blew the chance to move into third earlier today when they drew 0-0 with Leeds.

Tuchel deployed Kai Havertz as a striker at Elland Road and has admitted he would do it again in future, despite drawing a blank.