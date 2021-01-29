



Mali born France international N’Golo Kante is to have his position changed at the Stamford Bridge.

Blues new Coach Thomas Tuchel who made this known, noted that 29 year old midfielder is good at his job but will perform better in his yet to be announced role.

Tuchel believes a little touch will catapult the former Leicester City ace to another level

Kante remains one of the best central midfielders in the world though his form in the past 12 months has fallen below par and a tweak in his role according to Tuchel could help get the best out of him.





When asked about Kante’s role in the team, Tuchel told reporters:

“I think he is the strongest in the double-six, in the centre, the heart of the game.

“For me he is a double six because we can use his energy, his range in his game, his ability to recover the ball.

“For me he is a guy who is a big, big helper for everybody, with the mentality of a water-carrier – but at the same time a world class player who played a crucial role in the World Cup win for France.

“That’s why it is super important for me to have him.”