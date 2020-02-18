<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea is faced with the battle to keep youngster Samuel Iling-Junior after his performances attracted the interest of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the youth club tournament.

The Chelsea attacker has attracted the interest of European elite clubs with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich ready to sign the youngster.





The 16-year-old attacker is out of contract at the Stamford Bridge and would be available for a cut-price deal.

Samuel Iling-Junior can operate from the left side of the midfield and he has already featured for club’s Under-18s at the age of 16.

He has been capped by England at Under-17 level and has played regularly for Chelsea Under-18s this season as well as in the Uefa Youth League