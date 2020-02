Chelsea is faced with the battle to keep youngster Samuel Iling-Junior after his performances attracted the interest of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the youth club tournament.

The 16-year-old attacker is out of contract at the Stamford Bridge and would be available for a cut-price deal.

Samuel Iling-Junior can operate from the left side of the midfield and he has already featured for club’s Under-18s at the age of 16.

He has been capped by England at Under-17 level and has played regularly for Chelsea Under-18s this season as well as in the Uefa Youth League