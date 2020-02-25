<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea is prepared to rival Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain player Kays Ruiz-Atil at the end of the season.

The midfielder was on the radar of Borussia Dortmund but Paris Saint-Germain made it clear that 17 years old will not be sold.





Kays Ruiz-Atil has contracted with PSG and last until the summer of 2021, he is open to an exit at the end of the season.

The midfielder was on the books of Barcelona but was later released due to their FIFA sanctions regarding signing youngsters.

Barcelona is setting the pace to sign to re-sign the starlet ahead of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.