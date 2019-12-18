<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea midfielder, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, is nearing his return from injury and might be back as soon as next month.

The Englishman has been out since May 2019, following an Achilles injury he suffered during a friendly match against New England Revolution just before the Europa League final.

He was initially expected to return in October, but a series of setbacks have hindered his recovery.

“It’s alright, it’s been a long journey,” he said during a recent interview with Copa90.

“Since I done it I’m just grinding it out and I’ve had a few setbacks which is normal when you’ve had a big injury. “I’m close now anyway.

“It’s weird because it’s blurry (on picking up the injury) I went down and I knew I did something because I heard it and it was very, very painful and then the doctor came on, did some tests on my foot and I couldn’t move it.”

On his return date, the 23-year-old had this to say;

“If everything goes well, I’d say just over a month,” he added.

He also posted a video while in training, a clear indication that he has stepped up his recovery.

His return will be a huge boost for Frank Lampard, despite having an array of midfielders at his disposal.