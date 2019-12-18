Chelsea midfielder, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, is nearing his return from injury and might be back as soon as next month.
The Englishman has been out since May 2019, following an Achilles injury he suffered during a friendly match against New England Revolution just before the Europa League final.
He was initially expected to return in October, but a series of setbacks have hindered his recovery.
“It’s alright, it’s been a long journey,” he said during a recent interview with Copa90.
“Since I done it I’m just grinding it out and I’ve had a few setbacks which is normal when you’ve had a big injury. “I’m close now anyway.
“It’s weird because it’s blurry (on picking up the injury) I went down and I knew I did something because I heard it and it was very, very painful and then the doctor came on, did some tests on my foot and I couldn’t move it.”
On his return date, the 23-year-old had this to say;
“If everything goes well, I’d say just over a month,” he added.
He also posted a video while in training, a clear indication that he has stepped up his recovery.
His return will be a huge boost for Frank Lampard, despite having an array of midfielders at his disposal.