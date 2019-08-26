<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi is prepared to sign a new deal with the Premier League outfit at the Stamford Bridge.

The English born Ghanaian youngster has hinted that he is prepared to stay and ready to put pen to paper in a bid to end all speculations linking him to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich registered their interest in the youngster last season when he sparingly used by Chelsea former manager Maurizio Sarri.

The appointment of Frank Lampard has turn things around for the youngster, though he is yet to play any match under the newly signed manager due the injury he sustained towards the end of last season that ruled him out for a long period but he is determined to stay and play under the guidance of the Chelsea legend.