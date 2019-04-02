<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Turkish side Fenerbahce have been told to dig their hands deep into the pocket if they wish to have Nigerian international Victor Moses for keeps as the €5 million (about N2-1 billion) they placed on the table is not enough.

Premier league side Chelsea who recently dispatched the Super Eagles ace to Turkey in what could be dubbed a continuation of his series of loan deals, rejected the bid insisting that the Moses who has previous been on loan sojourn to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham is far worth more than that.

According to sports news website Ajansspor, the Istanbul-based side offered a fee of €5million which was quickly rejected by the Blues. Fenerbahce, who have Moses on loan until the end of the season, are now left with the option of increasing the bid if the desire to keep the 28 year old who became an instant hit on arrival at the club.

The report added that the Turkish club’s sporting director Damien Comolli is expected to go to England to meet face to face with the Chelsea executives and thrash out a deal.

Comolli, who previously worked at Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, played a key role in convincing Moses to join Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

Moses, who announced his retirement from international football shortly after the world cup in Russia, has been on the books of Chelsea since 2012 but a failure to win favour under current manager Maurizio Sarri suggests his future lies elsewhere.

The former Crystal Palace and Wigan Athletic ace was a key figure under previous manager Antonio Conte, who deployed a 3-4-3 system which allowed Moses to thrive as an adapted right wingback. However, under Sarri’s 4-3-3 formation the Nigerian is not suited to a fullback role and faces stiff competition to play on the right side of attack from Pedro and Willian.

His contract with the Blues runs until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Although Moses announced he was quitting the national team to enable him concentrate on club assignment, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr who believes that the retirement was coming too early in the day, said the door remains open should he decide to make a U-turn.

Moses who joined the Turkish side in January has so far made eight appearances for the side netting two goals.