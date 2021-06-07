Chelsea have jumped into the race for Atletico Madrid for midfielder Saul Niguez.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea have made an approach to Atletico Madrid for Saul.

The Spanish international was previously a target for Manchester United, but it seems the Blues are looking to swoop in ahead of their Premier League rivals.





Chelsea have already been in touch with Atleti over the prospect of signing the 26-year-old, who is valued at around €80million.

Saul was linked with Bayern Munich last week, which forced the German giants to deny the claims.

The midfielder is ready to leave Atletico this summer after losing his first-choice status last season.