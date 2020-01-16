<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea are preparing for Willian’s exit and have made signing a winger their main transfer priority, says transfer expert Duncan Castles.

Chelsea look set to allow Olivier Giroud to leave the club this month, leaving them short on attacking options.

Blues head coach Frank Lampard has stated he is looking to reinforce his strike force during the current window.

Express Sport reports Lyon star Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner are two of the strikers Chelsea have expressed an interest in.

However, Castles says developments over Willian’s at the club future means Chelsea will now look at replacing the Brazilian, who could even leave this month.

Willian is out of contract at the end of the season and wants longer than the one-year extension he has been offered.

“It does not look like Chelsea are willing to spend that much on a centre-forward,” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast.





“Their priorities, I’m told, are elsewhere, particularly on the wing where they envisage losing Willian at the latest in the summer.

“They have offered Willian a new contract but only a one-year contract because of his age.

“Willian, quite understandably, is arguing that ‘I’m better than a one-year contract, I’m a top performer in the Premier League, there are plenty of other clubs who would like to give me a longer-term deal, so I’m not going to sign that’.

“So Chelsea are preparing for his exit and I’m told are focusing on wingers at present.”

Willian has been a regular under Lampard this season, scoring four goals in 21 Premier League appearances and most notably starring in the win over London rivals Tottenham.

Castles says Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and director Marina Granovskaia are prepared to make a “statement signing” this month.

And Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho is their No 1 target.

“One of those strong options for them is Jadon Sancho,” Castles added.