Chelsea have completed the £37 million signing of Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

The Dutch-born Morocco international is Frank Lampard’s first signing as manager.

The Stamford Bridge club saw an offer for the 26-year old rejected in January but continued negotiations amid increasing competition from rival clubs.

Ajax confirmed his departure, which will be completed in the summer, in a tweet saying: ‘Hey @ChelseaFC, you have to believe in his magic. And great things will happen’, along with a short video of his best bits for the club.


Ziyech had a £25m release clause last summer but that was eradicated when he agreed an improved contract while Ajax wanted him to see out this season.

Ziyech was rewarded after a stand out year that saw Ajax narrowly miss out on the Champions League final in May. They lost to Tottenham in the semi-final but Ziyech’s performances underlined his creative talent.

He was excellent once again during Chelsea’s 4-4 draw with Ajax in the Champions League in November.

