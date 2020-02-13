<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea have completed the £37 million signing of Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

The Dutch-born Morocco international is Frank Lampard’s first signing as manager.

The Stamford Bridge club saw an offer for the 26-year old rejected in January but continued negotiations amid increasing competition from rival clubs.

Ajax confirmed his departure, which will be completed in the summer, in a tweet saying: ‘Hey @ChelseaFC, you have to believe in his magic. And great things will happen’, along with a short video of his best bits for the club.





Ziyech had a £25m release clause last summer but that was eradicated when he agreed an improved contract while Ajax wanted him to see out this season.

Ziyech was rewarded after a stand out year that saw Ajax narrowly miss out on the Champions League final in May. They lost to Tottenham in the semi-final but Ziyech’s performances underlined his creative talent.

He was excellent once again during Chelsea’s 4-4 draw with Ajax in the Champions League in November.