Chelsea have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Thibaut Courtois.
A statement released by Chelsea on Wednesday read: “Chelsea and Real Madrid have tonight agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Thibaut Courtois subject to the agreement of personal terms and passing a medical.
“Subject to the completion of the deal Mateo Kovacic will join the Blues on a season-long loan.”
