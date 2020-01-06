<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea is in an advanced stage of negotiation to seal a deal for young starlet Reece James after the defender breakthrough into the first team under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea board is prepared to ensure the youngster, 20, is tied to a long term contract at the Stamford Bride following his week to week display for the Blues.

According to a source in England, there are talks for a new five-year deal for the defender and the Chelsea youth graduate is also willing to sign for the Blues following his breakthrough season.

James’ contract expires in 2022 and he won’t be short of suitors if the Stamford Bridge outfit fails to come to terms with his representatives.

James along with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori are part of the academy players Lampard promoted to the first team.

The defender spent last season on loan with Wigan Athletic before been called back by Lampard after the club was hit with a ban that deterred them from signing.

James’ performance for Wigan last season earned him the EFL Championship Team of the Year.