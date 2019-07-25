<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed his new role under Frank Lampard ahead of the upcoming season.

Jorginho joined Chelsea last season along with his former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri, the Italian manager deployed Jorginho in the heart of the midfield and forced N’Golo Kante to the right side of the midfield which got many Chelsea fans talking.

The new Chelsea manager wants something different and the former Chelsea star wants two-man midfielder and Jorginho is full of confidence that he will come out good in such a system and he has shown during the pre-season.

‘Last season we had three midfielders and now we are two,’ he said. ‘We are trying to work hard and we need to run a lot, but I think we can do many good things. ‘I have more space to create and it means I am more free and can do more things with my creativity. I like it and think I can adapt. Of course, you need a little bit of time but we are working very well. ‘My characteristic is to be there and to control the game, so I think I will be there to control and organize the team.

‘I stay in the middle and my team-mates can go to attack. Maybe it will mean more assists, maybe not. ‘I learnt a lot in the last season with the intensity and aggressiveness in our system. I think I can help my team-mates this season. I think I am more aggressive. ‘We have put in a lot of work for the new season. We want to win every match. We have to try to win every game and try to think about the next game, then the next game, then the next game, then we’ll see what happens.’

Chelsea will start their campaign with a trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League.