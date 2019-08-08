Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo believes Kenneth Omeruo has the experience and quality to lead the country to glory at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelsea have finally accepted Leganes’ €4.5 bid for Nigerian defender, Kenneth Omeruo.

Omeruo, newsmen scooped, will sign a five-year contract with the LaLiga club after Chelsea agreed to lower their asking price for the centre-back.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Levante and make 28 league appearances for the club.

Chelsea turned down a bid from French Ligue 1 club, Amiens for the player this week, while Spanish side, Celta Vigo also registered interest in him.

Omeruo linked up with Chelsea from Belgian club, Standard Liege in January 2012 and was immediately loaned out to Dutch Eredivisie outfit, ADO Den Haag.

He also had loan stints with Championship club Middlesbrough, as well as Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor in the Turkish League.

