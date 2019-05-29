Chelsea have agreed to allow Eden Hazard join Real Madrid after agreeing a club record £115million deal.
The intervention of club owner Roman Abramovich made the deal successful that would see the 28-year-old pocket £400,000 weekly.
The Belgian winger who has one year left on his deal is keen on a move to the Bernabeu.
He would have left lin 2018 but was convinced by the leadership to stay for another season.
A two-window transfer ban handed to the club threatened to end Hazard’s dream of joining Madrid with Chelsea given some consideration to the prospect of keeping him for a year before letting him leave on a free transfer.
