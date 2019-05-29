Chelsea winger Eden Hazard's proposed transfer to Real Madrid this summer won't be easy to push through, according to Roberto Di Matteo.

Chelsea have agreed to allow Eden Hazard join Real Madrid after agreeing a club record £115million deal.

The intervention of club owner Roman Abramovich made the deal successful that would see the 28-year-old pocket £400,000 weekly.

The Belgian winger who has one year left on his deal is keen on a move to the Bernabeu.

He would have left lin 2018 but was convinced by the leadership to stay for another season.

A two-window transfer ban handed to the club threatened to end Hazard’s dream of joining Madrid with Chelsea given some consideration to the prospect of keeping him for a year before letting him leave on a free transfer.

