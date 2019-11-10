Premier league campaigners Chelsea have reportedly listed £70m-rated Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic their No 1 target for winter transfer window if their transfer ban is lifted.
According to the Mirror report, Blues scouts watched Milinkovic-Savic in their Europa League match at Celtic, with Frank Lampard considering the Serbian midfielder as his look-alike
Chelsea are likely to make a move for the 24-year-old in January if their transfer embargo has been lifted.
In the past, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has refused offers approaching €100million (£86m) for the player he regards as the ‘sergeant’ of the side.
He had been a long-term target of Juventus but the resistance of Lotito and the hefty price tag eventually deterred the Turin club.
Lampard regards Milinkovic-Savic as a similar midfield player to himself, due to his technical abilities and eye for goal.
He could play Milinkovic-Savic with licence to push forward in the knowledge that N’Golo Kante could cover for him defensively.
A classic box-to-box midfielder because of his strong physique, physicality and speed, it isn’t hard to see why Lampard regards him so highly.