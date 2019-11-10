<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Premier league campaigners Chelsea have reportedly listed £70m-rated Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic their No 1 target for winter transfer window if their transfer ban is lifted.

According to the Mirror report, Blues scouts watched Milinkovic-Savic in their Europa League match at Celtic, with Frank Lampard considering the Serbian midfielder as his look-alike

Chelsea are likely to make a move for the 24-year-old in January if their transfer embargo has been lifted.

In the past, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has refused offers approaching €100million (£86m) for the player he regards as the ‘sergeant’ of the side.

He had been a long-term target of Juventus but the resistance of Lotito and the hefty price tag eventually deterred the Turin club.

Lampard regards Milinkovic-Savic as a similar midfield player to himself, due to his technical abilities and eye for goal.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea make £70m Sergej Milinkovic-Savic No.1 target if transfer ban is lifted https://t.co/CtjGXWQ15k pic.twitter.com/GrFIWi03dC — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 9, 2019

He could play Milinkovic-Savic with licence to push forward in the knowledge that N’Golo Kante could cover for him defensively.

A classic box-to-box midfielder because of his strong physique, physicality and speed, it isn’t hard to see why Lampard regards him so highly.