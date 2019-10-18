<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-international, Friday Ekpo, has lunch astonishing attack on Kelechi Iheanacho, claiming he’s prioritizing money over his career.

Iheanacho has struggled for game time since the arrival of Brenda Rodgers, he has not featured for Leicester City in the Premier league to this season.

The player has been linked with a January loan move to Turkish side Besiktas, but Ekpo insists moving to Turkey is another wrong step and urged him to put playing time over money.

“Iheanacho is still young but age is gradually catching upon him. He needs a club where he would be playing regularly.

“To me, Iheanacho is the architect of his misfortune. He should be more interested in playing the game than chasing after mega bucks. If he moves to Besiktas, his value would drop and he is not going to the club to grab an automatic shirt.

He is still going to fight for a regular place because Besiktas is not a small club in Turkey” Ekpo said.

Reports in the Turkish media has revealed that Aspiring Besiktas president, Ahmet Nur Cebi, has promised to bring the Nigerian striker to the Istanbul club.

Fotosport reported that talks are ongoing between Iheanacho’s representative and Ahmet Nur Cebi’s camp regarding the move.