Charlton striker Lyle Taylor admits he’s been blown away by Joe Aribo since his move to Rangers.

Aribo’s summer switch to Ibrox was panned by Addicks boss Lee Bowyer but the midfielder has defied his former manager by starring in Europe and earning international recognition with Nigeria.

A fleet-footed goal against Brazil on Sunday earned the 22-year-old yet more plaudits, with no one more impressed than Taylor.

Aribo danced his way past Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos before slotting beyond Manchester City keeper Ederson.

And former Falkirk man Taylor wrote on Twitter: “The boys has gone from scoring goals in League 1, to scoring against Brazil… Just think about this for a second.”