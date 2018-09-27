Sporting Charleroi coach Felice Mazzu has hailed Victor Osimhen after he scored for the second straight game in Belgium.

“I like him and I hope he continues to score more goals,” Mazzu said after the young Nigeria striker came off the bench to score and ensure Charleroi advanced in the Belgium Cup.

At the weekend, the Wolfsburg loanee scored his first goal in the league.

It was his first goal in an official game in Europe.

Charleroi have the option to buy the 19-year-old Osimhen at the end of his loan spell next summer.