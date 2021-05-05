Former Sporting Charleroi coach, Mario Notaro says he’s confident Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has the ability to become a top player in the world.

Notaro, who was Osimhen’s manager at Charleroi told Radio Kiss Kiss, in an interview that the Nigerian international has an incredible quality beyond his age.

Recall that the Napoli star scored 20 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Charleroi before moving to Lille in Ligue 1.





However, Nataro said: “I must say that you could already see he was very strong, Napoli has taken on a striker who will assert himself a lot.

“I am convinced that he will become a top player in the world. He is truly extraordinary and has incredible quality, it is no coincidence that he is showing what he is capable of doing.“