Nigeria striker Mfon Udoh is confident the Eagles will have a good outing in the 2020 African Nations Championship qualifiers, when they face Togo in the first-leg tie in Lome this weekend.

Udoh finished as joint top goal scorer in the NPFL last season and aiming to continue that run of form in the national team as well as end the poor away form hoodoo.

“It will be a thing of joy to solve this particular problem. And it’s a challenge to us as strikers,” the forward told newsmen.

“I also want to break that jinx so working extra hard to make sure that this jinx is broken especially in this encounter. We assure them that we are going to beat Togo and qualify for CHAN.”