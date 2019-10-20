<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Home-based Super Eagles head coach Imama Amapakabo has attributed his side’s failure to secure a place in the 2020 African Nations Chammpionship to their profligacy in front of goal.

The Home-Eagles defeated the Hawks of Togo 2-0 in the second leg of their final qualifying round fixture at the Agege Stadium on Saturday.

The result was however not enough as they lost to the Hawks 4-3 on aggregate.

Lobi Stars forward Sikiru Alimi scored both goals for the home side who also wasted a number of chances in the game.

“The players played according to instruction and what we had practiced in the last week and I’m glad we were able to keep the Togolese where we wanted them, unfortunately we had the chances but were unable to convert them to give us qualification,”Imama told reporters after the game.

Nigeria finished second at the last edition of the competition losing 4-0 to hosts Morocco in the final.