Super Eagles team B coach, Imama Amapakabo, is yet to recover from his team ouster from the CHAN qualifiers after the better forgotten disgraceful exit from the event.

The coach had to attribute his wards’ inability to bang in more goals as expected to their refusal to play to the technical bench instructions.

The embattled coach was dazed and out for not living up to pre-match vows to qualify against the Togolese team.

Football fans had thronged the Agege Stadium in Lagos to see their team move ahead in the 2020 CHAN qualifiers but the team 2-0 victory was not enough to salvage already dented situation.

The Eagles only needed four un-replied goals to earn a place in the championship.

Nigeria finished second in the last edition in Morocco losing 4-0 at the Complexe Mohamed V in Casablanca to the hosts.

Nigeria has featured at the championship reserved exclusively for home-based players in the continent three times, finishing third place in her debut edition in 2014 in South Africa, crashing out in the Group Stage at the 2016 edition in Rwanda and finishing runners up in the 2018 edition in Morocco.

Soccer fans who reacted following the ouster on Saturday said it did not come as a surprise as they were sure it would be difficult for the team to turn the table with a 4-1 defeat in the first leg to the hosts