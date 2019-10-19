<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Home-based Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2020 African Nations Championship in Cameroon despite a 2-0 win against Togo in the second leg of their final qualifying round fixture at the Agege Stadium on Saturday night.

Imama Amapakabo’s charges lost 4-3 on aggregate to the Hawks.

The Home Eagles mounted pressure on the Togolese right from start and were rewarded for their positive approach when Lobi Stars forward Sikiru Alimi broke the deadlock in the eighth minute. Alimi went close again in the 25th minute but his goal bound effort was cleared off the line by a Togolese defender.

Ibrahim Sunusi nearly added the second goal five minutes later but his shot missed target.

The Eagles got their second in the 72nd minute through Alimi who fired home from outside the box.

They however failed to find the much needed third goal despite the centre referee adding additional 10 minutes.