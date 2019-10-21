<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the failure of the home base Eagles to qualify for the CHAN 2020 in Cameroon, Erstwhile gaffer of the Super Eagles Bonfrere Jo has blasted the team’s handlers for adopting wrong tactics.

After going two goals up in the second leg, Nigeria needed at least a goal to secure qualifications for the next year’s tournament, but the Sparrow Hawks of Togo defended for the lives and held on qualify for the Championship for the first time in their history.

Bonfrere Jo was spotted at the Agege Stadium last Saturday and gave his opinion after the game.

The Atlanta Olympic gold winning coach said Nigeria’s technical adopted wrong tactics for the game and the team paid dearly for it.

“Yes, the [Eagles] tactics was wrong,”

“Togo knew Nigeria had good midfield especially after the two goals.”

“They played the ball high up. Long balls in a crowd [of defenders] is not good, goals don’t come that way.

“So, they locked their defence, pushed up more players in the middle. And I thought, tactically, the Eagles didn’t get it right.

“When opponents fall back home in large numbers, defensively, you play from the wings, left, right.

“Nigeria had fast players and crosses would have unsettled Togo and goals would have come”. He said.