<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Home-Based Super Eagles will face the Hawks of Togo in the final qualifying round for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be hosted by Cameroon.

Togo secured a date with Nigeria following a 1-0 win against the Squirrels of Benin in their first round qualifying fixture in Lome on Sunday.

The Hawks booked their passage 1-0 on aggregate after holding their opponents to a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

The Super Eagles were drawn bye in the First Round.

The Eagles will travel to Lome for the first leg which will hold between September 20th-22nd, while the reverse fixture will take place in Nigeria between October 18th- 20th.

Nigeria finished second at the last edition losing 4-0 to hosts Morocco in the final.