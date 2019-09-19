<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Sunshine Stars defender Sikiru Alimi has expressed his delight at been invited to the home-based Super Eagles camp ahead of the CHAN 2020 qualifying game against Togo in Lome this weekend.

The Lobi stars player took to his social media platform to express his feelings.

“Some used the Elevator, some used the Stairs, Different Determination but the destination Up-there,” Alimi tweeted on his Twitter platform.

The Nigerian contingent comprising the bulk of the U-23 Olympic Eagles, coach Imama Amapakabo and his assistants, as well as officials of the NFF are expected to depart Abuja for Lome on Friday.

The reverse fixture will take place in Nigeria a fortnight later.

The winner over two legs will qualify for the CHAN 2020 tournament to be hosted by Cameroon.

The home-based Super Eagles made it to the final of the last edition of CHAN, losing 4-0 to host nation Morocco, then handled by Salisu Yusuf.