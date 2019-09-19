<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa united and Nigeria U23 striker, Ibrahim Sunusi, says he hopes to get the chance to face Togo ahead of this weekend’s CHAN 2020 qualifiers against Togo.

Sunusi, who was on target for Olympic Eagles, told Brila.net that he knows the challenge will be different this time around, but has his sight firmly focused on getting the chance and hoping to score if selected.

“I know it’s not easy to play at the high level like that, but what I know and I pray for is that God will give me the opportunity to score. It’s going to be tough because we all know ourselves,

“We play together in the league, and every one want to also make the list, for me it’s not easy to make the team.”