CHAN Eagles striker Christian Pyagbara has said he is delighted after he completed his transfer to modest Tunisian club Avenir Sportif de Gabes.

Pyagbara, 22, has signed a two-year contract with the Tunisian club.

He is a direct centre-forward with a good shot and he is a fox inside the box.

He has previously undergone trials in Norway and Tunisia.

The former Flying Eagles star has played for Sharks, Enugu Rangers and Akwa United, all in the NPFL.

He featured at the 2014 CHAN in South Africa, where Nigeria placed third.

Gabes placed 10th in the Tunisian top flight last season.