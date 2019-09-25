<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s Team B, who lost 4-1 to the Sparrow Hawks Team B of Togo, Sunday, arrived back home in Nigeria, Tuesday evening.

The coach, Imama upon arrival said, “we have put the loss behind us and have embraced an optimistic drive to correct the errors noticed in the match against Togo, so as to working harder as a team to avoid such an unpleasant loss”.

“We are going to Senegal on Thursday and have been on tight training sessions and I am glad we have made progress so far, correcting the areas we noticed our lapses.”

“We will try our best as a team at all cost to represent Nigeria well. We want to make our football nation proud and though we are faced with a herculean task, we are looking forward to a better tournament in Senegal I must say”, he added.

An optimistic coach Amapakabo concluded by saying that though they got to the finals of the last WAFU Cup and lost to the Black Stars of Ghana, his team remains focused and hopeful of a better outcome in the tournament.