Ikechukwu Ezenwa says he’s delighted to return to the home-based Super Eagles squad who are set to confront Togo in Lome in the CHAN 2010 qualifying games.

The Nigeria B team is expected to depart for Lome, Togo, today for the Championship for African Nations (CHAN) qualifier against Togo in Lome on Sunday.

Ezenwa is one of the most successful players plying their trade in the domestic league.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper has won the league and FA Cup with some clubs and equally featured for the U-20 and U-23 national teams.

The fair skinned Heartland returnee was part of Samson Siasia’s silver medal winning U-23 squad at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He was equally part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

On Tuesday, coach Imama Amapakabo invited him to the CHAN Eagles squad, and the goaltende could not hide his delight when newsmen spoke to him.

“I’m delighted. I’m happy. For me, it is an honour, a privilege to be invited to the home-based Super Eagles team,” Ezenwa who had manned the posts for Ocean Boys, Heartland, Sharks, Sunshine Stars, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Enyimba and Katsina United said.

Ezenwa is not new to CHAN duties having captained the squad in 2014 when they won silver after losing 4-0 to hosts Morocco in the final.

He says the Amapakabo’s charges are is looking forward to snatching the ticket for the 2020 edition of the tournament reserved for players playing in the African continent.

“Our objective is go qualify and I believe we can because the players are determined and focused,” he added.

“We will go there and play to the best of our abilities and I am sure we will deliver.”