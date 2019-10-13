<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The home-based Super Eagles will host Togo in the return leg of the 2020 African Nations Championship final qualifier on October 19 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

The Home Eagles need to score three goals without conceding to qualify for the final after losing the first leg leg 4-1 at the Stade de Kegue, Lome last month.

Meanwhile, head coach, Imama Amapakabo, has invited new players to beef up the squad ahead of the match.

Heartland of Owerri goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Kano Pillars duo, Ifeanyi Nweke and Nyima Nwagua top the list.

Enyimba defender, Ifeanyi Aneamena, Rangers midfielder, Anthony Shimanga, Destiny Ashadi of Katsina United and Ibrahim Olawoyin completed the list.