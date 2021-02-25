



Sheffield Wednesday are set to take legal action against Leicester City over the transfer of forward George Hirst.

The Foxes signed Hirst in the summer after he left City’s sister club OH Leuven, where he made 22 league appearances for their first team last season.

Hirst, the son of former Leicester player David Hirst, made the move to Belgium from Sheffield Wednesday in 2018.





According to the Sheffield Star, the Owls are seeking significant compensation from Leicester over the transfer of Hirst, who came through the club’s academy before signing for Leuven.

Had Leicester signed the striker straight from the Owls, City would have had to negotiate a compensation fee for Hirst, who was still under the age of 23.