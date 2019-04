The order of matches for the Champions League semi-finals was announced by UEFA on Thursday, with Tottenham and Ajax playing first in the first leg and second the following week.

All matches kick off at 1900 (GMT)

Semi-final first legs:

Tuesday, April 30

Tottenham (ENG) v Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

Wednesday, May 1

Barcelona (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)

Second legs

Tuesday, May 7

Liverpool (ENG) v Barcelona (ESP)

Wednesday, May 8

Ajax Amsterdam (NED) v Tottenham (ENG)

The final is June 1 at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.