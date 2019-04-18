<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The order of matches for the Champions League semi-finals was announced by UEFA on Thursday, with Tottenham and Ajax playing first in the first leg and second the following week.

All matches kick off at 1900 (GMT)

Semi-final first legs:

Tuesday, April 30

Tottenham (ENG) v Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

Wednesday, May 1

Barcelona (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)

Second legs

Tuesday, May 7

Liverpool (ENG) v Barcelona (ESP)

Wednesday, May 8

Ajax Amsterdam (NED) v Tottenham (ENG)

The final is June 1 at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.