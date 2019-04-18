Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino celebrates at the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Getty Images
The order of matches for the Champions League semi-finals was announced by UEFA on Thursday, with Tottenham and Ajax playing first in the first leg and second the following week.

All matches kick off at 1900 (GMT)

Semi-final first legs:

Tuesday, April 30

Tottenham (ENG) v Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

Wednesday, May 1

Barcelona (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)

Second legs

Tuesday, May 7

Liverpool (ENG) v Barcelona (ESP)

Wednesday, May 8

Ajax Amsterdam (NED) v Tottenham (ENG)

The final is June 1 at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

