The order of matches for the Champions League semi-finals was announced by UEFA on Thursday, with Tottenham and Ajax playing first in the first leg and second the following week.
All matches kick off at 1900 (GMT)
Semi-final first legs:
Tuesday, April 30
Tottenham (ENG) v Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
Wednesday, May 1
Barcelona (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)
Second legs
Tuesday, May 7
Liverpool (ENG) v Barcelona (ESP)
Wednesday, May 8
Ajax Amsterdam (NED) v Tottenham (ENG)
The final is June 1 at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.
