Crvena Zvezda, Olympiacos and GNK Dinamo are now in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, with the last three play-offs decided on Wednesday.
Zvezda defeated Young Boys, Olympiacos won against Krasnoda, while Dinamo defeated Rosenborg on Tuesday.
Winners of today’s fixtures between Slavia Praha v CFR Cluj, Ajax v APOEL and Club Brugge v LASK will go into Thursday’s group stage draw.
The 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League group stage draws will be conducted in Monaco on Thursday, August 29.
It will be live-streamed on UEFA’s official website from 18:00 CET.
Liverpool are the defending champions.
The 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage under the new competition system will be joined by the six winners of the play-off.
The teams will be split into four seeding pots.