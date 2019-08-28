<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Crvena Zvezda, Olympiacos and GNK Dinamo are now in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, with the last three play-offs decided on Wednesday.

Zvezda defeated Young Boys, Olympiacos won against Krasnoda, while Dinamo defeated Rosenborg on Tuesday.

Winners of today’s fixtures between Slavia Praha v CFR Cluj, Ajax v APOEL and Club Brugge v LASK will go into Thursday’s group stage draw.

The 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League group stage draws will be conducted in Monaco on Thursday, August 29.

It will be live-streamed on UEFA’s official website from 18:00 CET.

Liverpool are the defending champions.

The 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage under the new competition system will be joined by the six winners of the play-off.

The teams will be split into four seeding pots.