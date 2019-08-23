<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Premier League clubs could be placed in a Champions League ‘group of death’ when the draws for the group stages are conducted on August 29, the UK Mirror reports.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham will fly the English flag in the competition.

The Reds defeated Spurs in last season’s final and despite finishing as runners-up, Tottenham are the only EPL club not placed in Pot One, leaving them at a greater risk of a nightmare draw.

But defending champions Liverpool, Europa League winners Chelsea and Premier League victors Manchester City could also face a group of death.

There’s a possibility they could end up facing Real Madrid, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig, before they even reach the knockout stages.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Zenit St Petersburg are the only sides that will definitely be avoided, having been confirmed alongside the English clubs in Pot One.

Spurs will however be drawn against one of those clubs.

A side from Pot Three will then be added with Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Valencia, Inter Milan, Dinamo Zagreb in the mix.

Pot Four sees RB Leipzig stand out as the main team to avoid with Galatasaray, Lokomotiv Moscow, Young Boys/Red Star Belgrade, Genk, Slavia Prague, Atalanta and Lille also in the pot.

The final three pots are all subject to confirmation, with the qualifying rounds still ongoing.