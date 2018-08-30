Juventus will face Manchester United in the Champions League group stage this season, giving Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to play against his former team.

Ronaldo has only faced United three times since leaving Old Trafford in 2009 — a two-legged round-of-16 Champions League tie in 2013, and the 2017 UEFA Super Cup.

Ronaldo scored in each leg of the 2013 clash as Real Madrid advanced 3-2 on aggregate. Four years later, he came on as a substitute as Real beat United 2-1 in Macedonia.

There will also be a return to Spain for Ronaldo as Group H also contains La Liga club Valencia, as well as Swiss champions Young Boys.

Liverpool received one of the more difficult draws as UEFA conducted the draw on Thursday in Monaco. Jurgen Klopp’s side, the top ranked team in Pot 3 based on UEFA’s coefficients, will face Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli as well as a trip to Red Star Belgrade.

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge

Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan

Group C: Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray

Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens

Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim

Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moscow, Viktoria Plzen

Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys