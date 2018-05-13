Chelsea missed out on a place in next season’s Champions League after being thrashed 3-0 by Newcastle’s outstanding performance on the last day of the Premier League campaign.

The Blues had a chance of sneaking into the top four by winning against the Magpies, but Liverpool’s victory over Brighton means they finish fifth and must settle for a Europa League spot.

Last year’s champions were second best throughout the game at St James’ Park and fell behind through Dwight Gayle’s close-range header.

According to BBC, a barrage at goal from the hosts forced visiting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to make sharp saves off the impressive Jonjo Shelvey and Mohamed Diame.

But Ayoze Perez poked home twice in the second period as his side finished the season in a very respectable 10th position.

Chelsea’s best chance fell to striker Olivier Giroud, but the Frenchman’s acrobatic effort was tipped away by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

They have the opportunity to end the season on a positive note in next Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester United (kick-off 17:15 BST).