The high drama surrounding the holding of rally by a faction of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to receive Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his defecting political associates and supporters from the PDP, ended yesterday on an anti-climax note, as the factional state chairman, Col. David Imuse (rtd), formally welcomed Ize-Iyamu into the party and presented him and his supporters with a broom, which is the party’s symbol.