UEFA Champions League’s ambassador Hamit Altintop holds the slip of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League football cup round of 16 draw ceremony on December 16, 2019 in Nyon. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI - AFP)

Full draw for the Champions League last 16 made on Monday:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Leipzig (GER)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

— First legs to be played on February 18/19/25/26

— Second legs scheduled for March 10/11/17/18

