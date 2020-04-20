<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Spain and AS Monaco midfielder, Cesc Fabregas, has sensationally stated that if he was a manager, he would sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe ahead of superstars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Fabregas, 35, fielded questions from Spanish radio station, Cadena Cope, at the weekend. And the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea star answered with brevity and shrewdness a question touching on managerial task.

The task is which player would he sign as club manager, with enough money at his disposal to deliver a priority signing of his choice.

Like any manager with all the money to splash in the transfer market would do, Fabregas’ mind quickly scanned through the list of some current tested world football superstars – Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Neymar (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund). He must make one of these superstars his priority signing.





“Cristiano is 35 and Leo is going to turn 33, they are older,’ Fabregas told Cadena Cope as started weighing his options.

“For youth, talent, desire and mentality, I would sign Mbappe.

“The thought of having him for ten years up front for my team, I would go for him.”

Mbappe, 21, is Fabregas’ choice for priority signing – a player he admits reminds him of Thierry Henry. He however reveals it’s tough overlooking Neymar and Haaland.

“Then there are players like Neymar and Haaland, but due to his goal getting and his speed, Mbappe reminds me of Henry,” Fabregas said.

“I saw him [Mbappe] from in behind and it was a delight when you gave him a long pass into space.”