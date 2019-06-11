<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fàbregas has lifted the lid on what life was like at the club under Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri is expected to be named the new manager of Juventus in the coming days after finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Europa League in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

But the Italian received criticism for the way his side performed on a number of occasions during his tenure in west London, and Fàbregas – who left Chelsea for Monaco in January – believes the former Napoli boss’s obstinance may have been his downfall.

“He is very superstitious, he is very stubborn in this way,” said Fàbregas, as quoted by the Mirror.

“He is a manager with his own ideas and he doesn’t move from them much.

“He has an idea of how he wants to play and the football that he really wants to play. He doesn’t move from it. No matter what you tell him, no matter what you advise him, no matter what your opinion is, he will never change.

“But he did it the way he likes it. He has his own vision of football and, in the end, he is where he is with it and you have to respect that.”

Former Blues midfielder Frank Lampard has been hotly tipped to take over if Sarri does head back to Serie A, and Fàbregas has been very impressed by what he’s seen from the Derby County manager so far.

“I think he has done a really impressive job. It’s his first ever job. He changed many things,” added the Spaniard.

“I saw him in Russia with the BBC and he had a very difficult squad, an older squad full of players at the end of their contracts as well.

“He renewed completely the squad, took on young players.

“He played a really aggressive style, attacking football. Really for a first ever job, I think he has done really good.”