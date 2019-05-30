<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former teammate to Eden Hazard at Chelsea, Cesc Fabregas, has predicted the future of the Belgian attacker at Real Madrid, following the 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Fabregas is of the view that Hazard can win the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or in Real Madrid colours, where he is expected to move in coming days.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think Chelsea at this moment can give him what he deserves,” Fabregas told BT Sport.

“In terms of potentially winning absolutely everything, and even talking about the Ballon d’Or… I know he says he doesn’t mind about it, but deep down he does. He really wants to win the Champions League.

“I think that there is currently a ceiling at Chelsea and he can go so much higher than this ceiling at a club like Real Madrid because these clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona, now Manchester City, Bayern Munich – always come back.

“They will have terrible seasons at Real Madrid, but they will be back. No doubt about it.”

Real Madrid is rumoured to have completed the deal to sign Hazard and he will be unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu next week.