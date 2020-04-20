<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas is confident Lionel Messi will stay with Barcelona.

The Barca captain has been linked with Inter Milan.

But former teammate Cesc says: “I speak with Messi and his idea has always been to end his career at Barcelona.

“Many things can happen at a club but I am fully confident that his career will end at Barça.”

Cesc was also asked which current player he would look to sign above all others if he had the choice. His answer was clear, PSG striker Kylian Mbappé.





“Cristiano is 35 and Leo is going to turn 33, they are older. For youth, talent, desire, and mentality, I would sign Mbappé. The thought of having him for ten years upfront for my team, I would go for him.

“Then there are players like Neymar and Haaland, but due to his goal getting and his speed, Mbappé reminds me of [Thierry] Henry. I saw him from in behind and it was a delight when you gave him a long pass into space.”