



Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas says Bukayo Saka is too mature and intelligent for his young age, following his impact in the Gunners’ dramatic win against Benfica in Thursday night Europa League clash.

Saka was one of Arsenal’s outstanding players after providing two assists in the 3-2 comeback win against the Portuguese giant.

The 19-year-old laid a defence-splitting pass for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to put Arsenal 1-0 ahead in the first half.





With the score tied at 2-2 and Arsenal facing elimination, Saka beat his marker with two stepovers inside the box and sent in a delightful cross which was headed in by Aubameyang for the winning goal.

The 3-2 win saw Arsenal progress into the round of 16 4-3 on aggregate against Benfica.

And reacting to Saka’s performance, Fabregas described him as a game changer.

“Saka is such a good player. Such a maturity and intelligence for his age. Game changer,” he wrote on Twitter.