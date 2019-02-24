



Cesar Azpilicueta is relishing the opportunity to help Chelsea get revenge on Manchester City in Sunday’s EFL Cup final.

Chelsea were hammered 6-0 by City at the Etihad Stadium two weeks ago, with the pressure being piled on head coach Maurizio Sarri as the Blues’ form has slumped.

Azpilicueta, though, is not daunted by the prospect of facing Pep Guardiola’s side so soon after that humbling defeat.

“Everyone must be hurt about what happened at the Etihad,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think when you have this inside of yourself, you have to take it out, and we have the chance to get the revenge.

“I don’t know if it suits us not to be favourites. After the last game [between the two sides] everybody expects different to what they’re used to when Chelsea are in a final.

“But we are Chelsea, it is a final, two teams with one cup in the middle. We will try to get it.

“To win a trophy in February is the best way to approach the last two or three months, where we still have a lot to play for.

“We know the feeling of winning at Wembley and to win against Man City after the result in the Premier League is something we are all looking for.

“We have a point to prove but football gives you another chance a few weeks later to get revenge, be it in a final.”

On the downturn in recent results under Sarri, Azpilicueta said: “It is true we have changed a lot, changed the system, the way of playing, we have been working really hard in the way the manager wants us to play.

“At the beginning the results were good, and maybe we were not playing the way that we were supposed to play but we still won the game.

“But at the moment we are getting punished for every mistake we make; we are not clinical, we are conceding a lot.

“At the moment everything is turning against us but we know we have to improve, raise our level.”