Cesar Azpilicueta hopes that Eden Hazard continues to win trophies when he seals an expected move to Real Madrid.

The Belgian superstar, who scored twice and claimed an assist in Wednesday’s 4-1 Europa League final win over Arsenal, admitted after the game that it is probably his last match for the club.

Chelsea are asking for around €130 million (£112m/$145m) from Madrid for the 28-year-old forward, although there is yet to be an agreement between both clubs.

However, it is still expected that Hazard will get his desired move to Santiago Bernabeu and Azpilicueta thinks that the former Lille man has handled himself brilliantly all season.

“It would be very sad [if he leaves],” Azpilicueta said. “He is an amazing person, an amazing player. He has been a very important part of our team. A very good friend of mine, very close.

“We arrived here seven years ago together from France and you know if that moment comes [Hazard leaving], obviously I will be very sad.

“Honestly, the times that he had to cope with the rumours [was tough]. He always showed his desire not to sign for an English team, even if he could have better contract offers.

“He has never been a selfish person. He always had this dream to play for Real Madrid and we will see what happens. But I think he has been very honest until the last day.

“That’s why the fans love him because he didn’t play with the club, he didn’t move for another contract. He just always gives his best.

“He was very clear with the club and that’s why the club is also happy with him. Obviously, it is a big opportunity for him. He has been amazing for us and I hope he still wins trophies at Real Madrid.”

The move would see Hazard get the chance to play under his idol Zinedine Zidane and the forward has significant leverage over his club with only one year remaining on his contract in west London.

Wednesday’s European success is a big moment for Azpilicueta, who is likely to take over as club captain with Gary Cahill set to leave in the summer.

Azpilicueta called on Cahill to lift the trophy with him after the match in Baku and he is thankful to once again win the Europa League – the first trophy he secured as a Blues player back in 2013.

“It is a proud moment,” he added. “I am very happy with the performance from the team tonight. We showed great character and in the end, we got the trophy.”