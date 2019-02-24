



Cesar Azpilicueta says Chelsea are out for revenge over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final – just two weeks after their 6-0 humbling by Pep Guardiola’s side.

The two sides meet at Wembley on Sunday with Maurizio Sarri’s side determined to put their Premier League defeat at the Etihad behind them.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Azpilicueta said: “Everyone must be hurt about what happened at the Etihad.

“I think when you have this inside of yourself, you have to take it out, and we have the chance to get the revenge (on Sunday).”

City start the game as favourites to lift the first trophy of the season against a Chelsea side who have already lost three times at Wembley this season – the Community Shield against Manchester City and in the Premier League and Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham.

However, Azpilicueta believes Sunday is the perfect opportunity to right the wrongs of the past and turn Chelsea’s season around.

“I don’t know if it suits us not to be favourites,” Azpilicueta said. “After the last game (between the two sides) everybody expects different to what they’re used to when Chelsea are in a final.

“But we are Chelsea, it is a final, two teams with one cup in the middle. We will try to get it.

“To win a trophy in February is the best way to approach the last two or three months, where we still have a lot to play for.

“We know the feeling of winning at Wembley and to win against Man City after the result in the Premier League is something we are all looking for.

“We have a point to prove but football gives you another chance a few weeks later to get revenge, be it in a final.”

Azpilicueta was also quick to leap to the defence of manager Sarri, the Italian has come under increasing pressure for recent performances and results.

“It is true we have changed a lot, changed the system, the way of playing, we have been working really hard in the way the manager wants us to play,” added Azpilicueta.

“At the beginning the results were good, and maybe we were not playing the way that we were supposed to play but we still won the game.

“But at the moment we are getting punished for every mistake we make; we are not clinical, we are conceding a lot.

“At the moment everything is turning against us but we know we have to improve, raise our level.”