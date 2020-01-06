<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Celtic’s assistant manager John Kennedy has labelled the SFA’s decision to cite Ryan Christie as “crazy”.

Christie has been accused of grabbing the genitals of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during the recent Old Firm Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead.

The 24-year-old has been charged under Disciplinary Rule 200. This is where a challenge is deemed to endanger the safety of an opponent or use excessive force or brutality.

If found guilty of the charge, the Bhoys’ playmaker faces a two-game suspension.

“I find it very surprising,” Kennedy told the Glasgow Times.

“I have seen these situations before, what they are trying to accuse him of. But to be involved in the game and somebody goes by you, to accuse him of trying to grab him by the genitals is crazy.

“Ryan is not that type of player for a start. Ryan has genuinely gone in and he [Morelos] goes by him. What naturally happens is you try to grab something. It just so happens that it was what it was.”

Speaking from Celtic’s warm weather camp in Dubai, Kennedy added: “At the time, nothing was made of it. Morelos didn’t make anything of it to Ryan or anybody else about him. That speaks volumes in itself.

“I would be astounded if he gets found guilty of it and they follow through with the charge. If that is the case then there will be numerous cases throughout the season where somebody grabs or accidentally touches somebody.”

If the charge sticks, Christie will miss away games in the Scottish Cup game against Partick Thistle and in the league match against Kilmarnock.